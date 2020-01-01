NEWS Victoria Mahoney to direct action-drama 'Shadow Force' Newsdesk Share with :





Victoria Mahoney is to direct 'Shadow Force', an action-drama led by Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown.



Mahoney will helm the new project for Lionsgate after previously serving as a second unit director on 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', which made her the first woman to receive a directing credit on the famous sci-fi franchise.



The movie follows an estranged husband and wife (played by Washington and Brown) who have a bounty on their heads. The pair are forced to go on the run with their son to avoid their former employer – a unit that has been sent to kill both of them.



Erin Westerman, the president of production for Lionsgate, said: "Victoria is one of the most impressive and in-demand directors working today.



"Like with all of her work, she will bring iconic action, warmth, style, and gravitas to 'Shadow Force'. We know she, along with Kerry and Sterling and the talented production team, will elevate this exciting production."



Washington and Brown added: "We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Victoria Mahoney.



"Her vision is inspiring. Her enthusiasm is infectious. Her artistry and insight have already deepened this electrifying project."



Mahoney's other work includes directing episodes of TV shows such as 'Lovecraft County' and 'Grey's Anatomy'.



Kerry's Simpson Street and Sterling's Indian Meadows Productions are both producing the movie, along with Stephen 'Dr.' Love through his Made With Love Media company. The script has been written by Leon Chills and Joe Carnahan.