Jennifer Lopez to star in Shotgun Wedding with Armie Hammer

Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer have been billed to star as lovers in a new action-comedy called Shotgun Wedding.

According to Deadline, the lighthearted Lionsgate film will depict an engaged couple: Darcy and Tom, played by Lopez and Hammer respectively, who embark with their boisterous families on what is to be their dream destination wedding, only to suffer proverbial cold feet. Hijinks ensue after the entire group is then unexpectedly taken hostage.

"Jennifer and Armie's irresistible magnetism, separately and together, make them the perfect pairing for this action comedy," Erin Westerman, the president of production for Lionsgate, said in a statement.

"They are both incredibly funny actors that can also deliver on the action, but what sets this movie apart is the way their infectious chemistry commands the screen. You can't take your eyes off them," he went on.

Set to commence production in early 2021, the film has gathered a host of talent on and off-screen, with Pitch Perfect's Jason Moore in the director's chair, and Ryan Reynolds, who initially sought to act in the movie, signed on as an executive producer.

Lopez will additionally co-produce for her Nuyorican Productions company. Fans of Lopez have been quick to note that the actress and singer's real-life dream destination wedding, which she intended to celebrate in Italy over the summer with fiance Alex Rodriguez, was scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic and is now on hold.