Adam Sandler's kids 'played crazy' during Hubie Halloween production

Adam Sandler has joked that his children "made it look like they were forced" to take part in his latest film, Hubie Halloween.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, Sandler shared that his kids, 11-year-old Sunny and 14-year-old Sadie, quickly grew bored shooting the Netflix feature, where they played roles as on-screen children.

"Drew, you would think the kids would be very excited... to be in a movie," Sandler began, before explaining that the long days on set pushed his children's temperaments.

"By around ... I'd say if they were in a movie and they get to set at 8, I'd say around 9:20, I'm hearing, 'How much more?! Please let me leave!'" he recalled, exclaiming: "They make it look like I'm forcing them to do it!"

The actor, who co-wrote the comedy-horror alongside starring in it, added that his daughters had begged to be in a movie for over a year. "They were asking me the whole d**n year, 'Can I be in your next movie, Daddy?'" he recounted.

Sandler also shared that while Sadie and Sunny had cameos in his previous films, having them be more involved in Hubie Halloween was a test of his patience.

"I hide them out in my trailer, they hang out, they got their friends (sic)... Then I knock on the door and say, 'They (filmmakers) are ready. Let's go.' Then they're like, 'They're ready?' They always play crazy, like they didn't know they were shooting a movie," he described.

As well as his kids, Sandler's wife Jackie also features in the flick, playing news reporter Tracy Phillips.