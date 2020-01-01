NEWS Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star in 'Text For You' alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Quantico' actress is "so excited" to have signed up for director Jim Strouse's romantic drama, which has been inspired by 2016 German-language movie 'SMS Fur Fich' , which was itself based on a novel by Sofie Cramer.



Priyanka shared the news on Instagram and wrote: "So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It's my honour. Let's go!"



'Outlander' star Sam is equally enthusiastic about the project.



He wrote on his Instagram account: "So excited to be joining this incredible cast."



The film - which director Jim also wrote, while Lauryn Kahn worked on recent rewrites - tells the story of a woman who begins sending romantic texts to her fiance's old phone after tragically losing him.



It emerges the number has been reassigned to a man who is going through a similar heartbreak and when the two finally meet, they have a strong connection but can't leave the past behind.



Ultimately, the music and influence of Celine gives the pair the courage to take a chance on love once again.



While Priyanka is looking forward to working on the project, she recently admitted she's enjoyed being able to spend more time at home with her husband, Nick Jonas, due to the coronavirus pandemic.



She said: “He’s great, and we would’ve never had as much time with each other as we got during this quarantine. It only took a global pandemic for us to align our schedules together, but that was definitely a silver lining - to be able to be home.”



The 38-year-old star also joked she’s happy to “still like” Nick after “spending so much time with him” throughout the lockdown.



And the ‘Unfinished’ author also opened up on her wellbeing during the health crisis, as she said she’s tried to be as “productive” as possible.



She explained: “I have to say I was very productive through this quarantine. I go working out, I spent a lot of time on my health and wellness and eating right. Being a creative person, I guess, I continued to work.”