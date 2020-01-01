NEWS Salma Hayek thanks firefighters for saving husand's California vineyard Newsdesk Share with :





Salma Hayek has thanked firefighters for saving her husband's Napa Valley vineyard in California.



French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault's Eisele Vineyard was recently impacted by the state's wildfires and Salma is grateful the place is still standing.



Posing for an Instagram selfie with the vineyard behind her, the actress writes: "Although most of the fires are now under control, I can't help but feel an immense sense of gratitude for all the first responders who came to the rescue of so many people, animals and properties."



The 54-year-old actress went on to post a photo of one of the Strike Team Engines arriving at the scene of the fire.



She also shared snaps of the Glass Fire from above the land, adding: "For being our heroes during this fire season. Muchas Gracias!"



The Glass Fire burned through the top end of the Napa Valley for weeks, destroying 308 homes and 343 commercial buildings in the Valley and 334 homes in neighbouring Sonoma County, until it was officially contained on 20 October.