Kim Kardashian slammed for tone-deaf post about extravagant 40th birthday bash

Kim Kardashian has come under fire on social media for sharing posts about a birthday party she held on a private island for family and friends amid the pandemic.

The reality star celebrated her big day with a special instalment of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, filmed before the Covid-19 crisis, earlier this month, but she has now shared snaps from her recent festivities.

In the photos, it appears the party was attended by a large number of people in close proximity to one another without wearing masks - despite the ongoing health scare.

In the caption of the post, the star said that she had asked all of her guests, including siblings Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, half-sister Kendall Jenner, and mum Kris Jenner, to quarantine and undergo several "health screens" before she surprised them by flying them to a private island to celebrate her special day.

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, her husband Kanye West joined for the final two days, as he continues his U.S. presidential bid.

"I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," Kim added in her post.

However, that didn't stop fans expressing their frustration over Kim's apparent lack of regard for the ongoing public health crisis.

"Very selfish when people are dying and loosing (sic) their jobs," fired one follower. "Also doubt it very much that all 20+ people that attended isolated prior."

Another added: "Brilliant observation! This kind of vacation is out of reach for most people COVID-19 or no COVID-19."

"I haven't seen ma (sic) family in 4 months because I work a public-facing job and I'm absolutely terrified of the possibility of passing Covid on to my vulnerable parents," lamented a third fan. "I hope you had fun pretending things were normal, but spare a thought for those of us staying in the real world."