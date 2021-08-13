Jennifer Hudson's Aretha Franklin biopic release hit by Covid-19

Jennifer Hudson's musical biopic of soul icon Aretha Franklin has been delayed once again amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bosses at MGM Studios announced on Tuesday that the release of Respect has been pushed from 15 January to 13 August 2021, according to Variety.

The musical drama was originally set to debut in August this year, but then was shifted to a limited release on Christmas Day, with plans for it to hit cinemas on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, which is a national holiday in the U.S.

Respect, directed by Liesl Tommy, also stars Forest Whitaker as Aretha's father C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as the singer's first husband Ted White, Mary J. Blige as American singer Dinah Washington and Tituss Burgess as gospel star Rev. Dr. James Cleveland.

Hudson was considered to be a strong contender for an Oscar after being selected for the coveted role by Franklin herself before her death in 2018, but the delayed release date will now leave her out of contention for the 2021 awards.

The 39-year-old actress already has an Academy Award under her belt, after scooping the Best Supporting Actress honour for her role in 2006 movie Dreamgirls.

It was also announced by MGM bosses on Tuesday that the Tomb Raider sequel, starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander as the video game heroine, has been pulled from release schedules.

The follow-up to the 2018 action adventure blockbuster, directed by Ben Wheatley, was due to hit cinemas on 19 March, and another release date is still to be set.