Diego Luna exits Narcos: Mexico ahead of third season

Diego Luna won't return for the third season of Narcos spin-off Narcos: Mexico.

While Netflix bosses have ordered more episodes of the drug-trafficking drama series, its return will be without series lead Luna, who portrayed drug cartel leader Felix Gallardo.

The second season of the programme ended with Luna's character being sentenced to prison for his drug trafficking crimes, and following much speculation, Deadline confirmed he'll be absent from the show - as the actor prepares to reprise his Cassian Andor character for Disney+ Star Wars spin-off series Rogue One, which is currently in pre-production.

Meanwhile, showrunner Eric Newman is also stepping down from his post, with series co-creator Carlo Bernard taking over his duties. Newman will, however, continue to executive produce the series.

"I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and am immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows," he said in a statement.

"Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over ten years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico in his very capable hands."

Set in the 1990s, the next instalment of the show will examine the war that breaks out after the Gallardo empire splinters and a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge.