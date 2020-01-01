NEWS Khloe Kardashian was struck down by COVID-19 Newsdesk Share with :





Khloe Kardashian was bedridden by a "really bad" case of the coronavirus earlier this year.



The reality TV star goes public with her health scare in Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and in a preview of the show, she reveals she self-quarantined after experiencing a wide array of symptoms.



"I have been in my room," Khloe says in self-recorded footage.



"It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days," she continued.



Explaining: "I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn't say it was a migraine," Khloe added: "The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough."



The mother-of-one detailed the vomiting, hot and cold flashes, and shaking she suffered through, and told fans: "Let me tell you, that s**t is real. But, we're all gonna get through this."



Khloe's illness had her mum and manager Kris Jenner seeking medical advice from every professional she knew: "I jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take my call," she shared.



It's unclear when filming took place, but Khloe wasn't the only member of the Kardashian clan to test positive for COVID-19 - her brother-in-law Kanye West, who is married to sister Kim, also overcame the virus back in March.



And Khloe was fully recovered before Kim's 40th birthday celebrations last week, when she surprised her close friends and family members by flying them all to a remote private island to party in paradise - after instructing each guest to follow strict coronavirus protocols.