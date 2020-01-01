NEWS Sia's directorial debut 'like making a music video for 40 days' Newsdesk Share with :





Sia has spoken about the learning curve she experienced directing her first feature-length film, titled Music, and praised the movie's young star.



As part of Variety’s Power of Women: Conversations, presented by Lifetime, the Chandelier hitmaker shared that although she felt slightly intimidated stepping into the director's chair, screenwriter Dallas Clayton boosted her confidence.



“I thought, ‘How hard could this be, it’s like making a music video but every day for 40 days?'” the singer reflected.

Starring Sia's up-and-coming mentee Maddie Ziegler, alongside Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr., Music tells the story of a spirited woman who finds herself the unexpected guardian of a teenager on the autism spectrum.



During the chat with Variety, Sia called 18-year-old Ziegler: “the most professional person I’ve ever worked with,” explaining that Ziegler’s character is: “non-verbal and she has a little echolalia who can repeat what you say to her, but she doesn’t generate her own language".



Sia also recounted that on the first day of filming she delivered a pep talk to the cast and crew, telling them: “I want you to work every day knowing that we’re trying to show love for all of the caregivers, and for all of the people on the autism spectrum, that this movie is for them."



She added: "If we can keep our egos out of it, that would be great.”



The singer mused that this was a big factor in the success of the production.



“We ended up with the best film because we came to work every day with the best intentions,” she said.

Music is slated for release in 2021.