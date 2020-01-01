NEWS Zappa documentary releases first official trailer Newsdesk Share with :





The official trailer for Zappa, a new documentary about the life of music legend Frank Zappa, directed by Bill & Ted's Alex Winter, has been launched in the run-up to the film's November release.



According to Deadline, makers of the Magnolia Pictures movie had total access to the Zappa family trust, including extensive archival footage, giving the documentary a unique and intimate insight into the personal life of the musician and artist.



Winter shared in a statement that he considered the project one of the most ambitious he's ever worked on, with "a couple years of archival preservation in addition to several years to make the film itself".



"This isn’t your typical music doc but rather a multi-faceted narrative that aims to bring this complex artist to life," he declared.



As well as Zappa's widow, Gail Zappa, the movie features a number of his musical collaborators, including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, and Ray White.



Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles said: “Alex Winter has created an amazing documentary.”



He gushed: “Zappa is an incredibly nuanced and compelling look at the visionary iconoclast and the environment that formed him.”



Zappa will arrive in theatres and on Video on Demand services on November 27.