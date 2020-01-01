Nicole Kidman confirms Big Little Lies season three

Nicole Kidman has confirmed a third season of hit TV drama Big Little Lies is in the works, with the full cast eager to return.

The actress reveals a story is currently being worked on for new episodes and that she, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley are all circling the project.

“There’s a story being concocted,” Kidman shared on iHeart Radio’s JAM Nation podcast. “Our group of women all want to do it. It’s more the kernel of ideas that just need to be solidified.”

Nicole also confirmed Liane Moriarty, the author of the book the first series was based on, is hard at work on a story that will form the basis of season three.

Kidman recently shared she is keen to reunite with her Big Little Lies castmates, telling Marie Claire: "Reese and I talk or text once a week. She’s just moved back to Nashville and we’re really close. We all just want to work together again."

The Australian star has already picked up a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her role as the complex Celeste Wright in the limited series.