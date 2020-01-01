Bella Heathcote started working on movie script during lockdown

Bella Heathcote has used lockdown to finally make a start on a script which she has been thinking about for years.

The Relic actress was about to start shooting her upcoming Netflix series Pieces of Her when the Covid-19 pandemic forced the production to shut down days before the cameras were due to roll back in March.

Since then, Bella has been keeping herself occupied during quarantine by working on a feature film script.

"I started writing a script that I guess has been percolating at the back of my mind for years and I’ve just never had the courage to write it. I started doing a writing course with my friend and it somehow grew into this script," she explained in an exclusive interview with Cover Media. "I’m trying to just go with the flow and write it. I’m fortunate enough that I have some pretty great mentors to ask for assistance or ask for feedback so I’ve given it to some people and got notes and I’m just trying to go from there."

When asked if she would like to make the film herself, the Australian actress admitted it would be difficult to pass her passion project on to somebody else to direct.

"It’s that weird thing where you think, OK, I’ve written this thing, imagine handing it off to someone else," she shared. "I think it’s really given me even more understanding how painful it must be for the writer to watch someone realise something that’s nothing like the thing that you wrote or the way that you imagined it to be. I’d love to watch me try to hand it over and just relinquish control but I don’t know how I could do that."

Bella can currently be seen starring in horror movie Relic alongside Emily Mortimer and Robyn Niven.

Relic is in cinemas from 30 October.