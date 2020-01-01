Letitia Wright gives hopeful update on future of all-female Marvel movie

Letitia Wright has given fans an update on the future of the all-female Marvel movie.

Last year, Brie Larson fuelled rumours that a blockbuster focusing solely on the women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in the works, after the Captain Marvel star said she and her female co-stars had held promising talks with studio boss Kevin Feige.

Actresses including Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow, Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, and Zoe Saldana, famous for her role as Gamora, have shared their enthusiasm for an all-female superhero movie, and now Letitia has given fans an update on the long-awaited flick.

"I don’t think we have to fight for it," she told Yahoo!, confirming that Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso is firmly behind the project. "(She) is very strong about spearheading it, alongside Kevin. It’s only a matter of time before they do it."

The British actress played Shuri in 2018's Black Panther and reprised her role alongside co-stars Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

In one memorable scene, Marvel's female superheroes unite to protect Tom Holland's Spider-Man as he tries to evade the clutches of villain Thanos.

And when asked who her dream superhero line-up would be in the women-only flick, she made sure to include her Black Panther co-stars, including Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, and Angela Bassett, as well as Tessa's character Valkyrie.

“Definitely have to have Captain Marvel, definitely,” Letitia added.