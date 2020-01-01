Bette Midler amazed at unbreakable bond with Hocus Pocus co-stars

Bette Midler is overjoyed the bond she shares with her Hocus Pocus co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy hasn't changed after 27 years.

The trio famously played the spooky Sanderson sisters in the beloved Disney movie, and they recently reunited to get back into character as witches to shoot footage for Midler's annual Hulaween benefit gala, which will take place virtually on Friday.

Midler gave fans a glimpse of their rehearsals on Instagram earlier this month, and has admitted it's hard to believe the film was released in 1993, because when they were all back on set, it felt like no time had passed at all.

"We got dressed up as the characters and we saw each other for the first time as those characters in 27 years," she told U.S. breakfast show Today. "It was like it (the movie) was yesterday. We all went right back to our same relationships, our same way of improvising..."

Teasing the streaming special, titled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, she added, "I'm not gonna give anything away, but there will definitely be music in it, definitely, definitely! And there'll be dancing too! The sisters are really excited about being back...!"

Meanwhile, Midler will be spending more time with Parker and Najimy in the near future after confirming all three stars have officially signed on for a sequel to the hit film. The movie plans were first announced last year, when Hairspray director Adam Shankman was tapped to oversee the production.