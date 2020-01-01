NEWS Karlie Kloss pregnant Newsdesk Share with :





Model Karlie Kloss is reportedly pregnant.



The former Victoria's Secret stunner is expecting her first child with her husband, Joshua Kushner, according to People Magazine.



The Project Runway host wed Kushner two years ago in upstate New York.



The baby news comes just two months after Kloss became one of the owners of W Magazine following an all-star buy-out.



Karlie joined fellow model Kaia Gerber, Formula One race ace Lewis Hamilton, and film producer Jason Blum among those involved in W Media, the investment group that acquired the hip fashion title.



The father-to-be is the brother of U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner.