Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost wed in New York

Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost have tied the knot in a private New York ceremony.

The Avengers star and Saturday Night Live regular Jost exchanged vows last weekend in the Palisades area of the Big Apple, where the bride owns a four-bedroom home, and they allowed food charity officials at Meals on Wheels America to announce the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, in an effort to boost donations.

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," the charity announced in a statement.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," Meals on Wheels America urged.

The couple began dating in 2017 and became engaged in May 2019.

The marriage is Jost's first, and Johansson's third. She was previously married to Ryan Reynolds for just over two years until December 2010. She then went on to secretly wed French businessman Romain Dauriac in October 2014, just weeks after welcoming their daughter Rose.

She and Dauriac finalised their divorce in September 2017.