Kanye West bought Kim Kardashian hologram of her father for 40th birthday

Kim Kardashian is raving about her husband Kanye West's 40th birthday gift - a special message from a hologram of her late father.

The rapper had the digital figure of Robert Kardashian created for his wife, and it appears the gift has gone down very well.

Sharing a video of the hologram on social media, Kim called the hi-tech present "a special surprise from heaven".

"It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion," she tweeted.

"I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime," she went on.

In the hologram, Robert says: "You're 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful just like when you were a little girl. I watch over you, your sisters and brother, and all your kids every day. Sometimes I drop hints that I'm around."

The hologram also sang along with Barry Mann's Who Put The Bomp after asking: "Remember when I would drive you to school in my tiny Mercedes every day and we'd listen to this song together?"

The image of the late lawyer went on: "I am so proud of the woman that you've become and all that you've accomplished... but most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy."

Kim, who turned 40 on 21 October, is currently studying to become a lawyer, just like her father.

The hologram added a remark of high praise for its creator, Kanye: "The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family. You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West."

It concluded: "You are the most, most, most, most amazing mother to your four beautiful children, and they are perfect. Keep doing what you're doing, Kimberly, you are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you, and I'm always with you."