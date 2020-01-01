Anne Hathaway didn't let pregnancy get in the way of The Witches stunts

Anne Hathaway did many of her own stunts when filming The Witches - despite the fact she was pregnant at the time.

The Oscar winner takes on the role of the Grand High Witch in the new HBO Max adaptation of Roald Dahl's children's novel but was expecting her second child during principal photography back in 2019.

Anne was determined to do her own stunts, however, only stepping aside when the scenes were considered too risky.

"I was pregnant when I made this, so I did all the stunts I was allowed to do," she told U.K. breakfast TV host Lorraine Kelly on Thursday.

The actress did have plenty of time to rest up, though - as she had to spend up to five hours in make-up for scenes in which her character's grotesque true form was revealed.

"When we started, I think it was five plus hours, but we had a great time and I think by the end we knocked it back to just under four," she said.

Asked how she got through the long hours in the make-up chair, Anne revealed her secret weapon - the words of Oprah Winfrey.

"We listened to a lot of podcasts, a lot of Oprah, actually to keep our spirits up and learn something and hopefully develop into better people," she explained.

The Witches is available on HBO Max now.