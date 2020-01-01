Matthew McConaughey convinced Jennifer Garner not to quit Dallas Buyers Club

Jennifer Garner has divulged that she nearly quit Dallas Buyers Club due to the stress of combining motherhood with her career, but some kind words from co-star Matthew McConaughey convinced her to stay.

Speaking on a recent episode of Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan, Garner confessed that the hectic schedule on the set of the 2013 drama, along with breastfeeding her young baby, almost caused her to leave.

The star found herself with little time to pump her breastmilk in privacy, because “there was never a 10-minute break".

“My boobs were freaking out,” she recalled.

Describing her breaking point, she went on: “It was bedtime, and we were doing some scene that was supposed to be light, and I started crying and I was like, ‘I have to quit. I have to go home and be with my kids. I just can’t do this anymore’."

Then McConaughey stepped in.

“Sweet Matthew McConaughey pulled me aside and said, ‘What is going on with you?’” Jennifer shared, recollecting that McConaughey then asked the film's crew to give Garner some privacy while she pumped her breasts.

The Oscar-winner also offered Garner some words of encouragement.

"He said, ‘You can do both (motherhood and acting). You’ve got it. You can do it',” Garner revealed, adding that after that point, whenever she needed some personal space, she would give McConaughey a sign and "go take care of it".

“How much do I love that guy? I know, a lot," she reflected.