Mindy Kaling to star in Good in Bed

Mindy Kaling has signed on to produce and star in Good in Bed, a new film for U.S. streaming service HBO Max.

Variety reported that the movie's plot revolves around an up-and-coming journalist with low self-esteem, who endures a breakup and life with her offbeat family, along with her best friend, a prominent movie star. Based on a 2001 novel by Jennifer Weiner, the story will be adapted by screenwriter Liz Sarnoff. Fans of the comedy-drama genre might recall In Her Shoes, another title by Weiner that made it to the big screen in 2005.

Along with starring in Good in Bed, Kaling will produce the project under her Kaling International banner beside Jessica Kumai Scott. Howard Klein of 3Arts, and Jake Weiner and Chris Bender of Good Fear Content will also produce.

It has been a lively year for Kaling, with Good In Bed being the first project she has announced since the birth of her second child, Spencer, in September.

Additionally, Kaling has continued writing the second season of Netflix teen drama Never Have I Ever, as well as two new comedies: The Sex Lives of College Girls, an upcoming HBO Max comedy series, and Expecting, for NBCUniversal streaming service, Peacock. The Ocean's 8 star has also commenced work on the script for the third film in the Legally Blonde franchise, starring her pal Reese Witherspoon.