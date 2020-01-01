NEWS Matthew McConaughey: 'We're not going back to how it was' Newsdesk Share with :





Airing in full on BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday 3rd November, Nihal Arthanayake has interviewed Hollywood superstar Matthew McConaughey.



Speaking in part about McConaughey’s new book, the pair discussed a wide range of topics such as the future of cinema, a possible return of Rustin Cohle from True Detective and the actor’s underdog mentality.



Nihal asked Matthew McConaughey if he fears for the future of cinema and if he felt the shared experience of going to movie theatres could be a thing of the past:



“I don't fear for it, I think it's quite possible though. I know it’s possible, more than possible, I think it's quite a reality that what we're doing here, and this form of remote communication, is the future. We're not going back to how it was. To what extent will our lives be remote? To what extent will our entertainment experience of watching film be on our big screen in a living room with just ourselves and our family, and not a communal thing? We'll see, but to some extent that ship has sailed, and that's exactly what's going to happen. I don’t think we’re coming back from that, even if the consensus is it’s safe to go do that again, there's hundreds of thousands of people, maybe millions, that are going to go: “no, thank you, not me.”



“I don't fear for it, and here’s why: because I don't feel like there's anything that I can do about it. It's the flying a plane metaphor. I get incredibly relaxed on a plane, why? Because I know if something happens, I'm not the second best pilot on board. If I was the second best pilot, I wouldn't be as relaxed on planes!”



McConaughey discussed his performance as Rustin Cohle from True Detective, and even suggested the character could return…



“He was the greatest detective I've ever read and still I've ever seen… He had such an identity and that's what you get in a well written character. Nic Pizzolatto wrote that script and part of it was that he had such a clear identity. I must say he was the most identifiable and the character with the most identity I've ever done. The clearest identity meaning once I got that script and understood Rustin Cohle's mind and understood everything he was saying, I wasn't acting there was no acting, I just told you the truth that's it. Press record and let's go. If you need take two you can have it but I don't need take two.”



Nihal Arthanayake: Can he ever return to our screens?



McConaughey: I guess he could.



Nihal: Would you want him to?



McConaughey: “I miss him, I miss seeing that season. Nic and I are working on other things, not on a return of Rustin but I do miss him.”



Referring to a phrase in the book, used by his father to describe Matthew quickly switching into anger or aggression, Nihal asked McConaughey if he still has a ‘berserker switch’:



“Yes, I do have a berserker switch, and it's hard to get me into it, and I don't look to get into it and it takes a lot for me to get that far. But when I go that far, it's a one way ticket through whatever it is I'm trying to handle or eliminate.”



Nihal: When was the last time?



McConaughey: “Erm, probably at the ranch, two years ago. I had some things going on, and it wasn’t … the ranch is a great place because my brother's got a whole bunch of acreage, basically as far as you can see, and it’s just land. So if you want to really, go out and chase the moon and go four dimensional on whatever situation for however long you want to, it's a good place to do it. And I needed to do it, and I got pushed to do it. And it was good - blood was drawn...”



Nihal: “Someone else's or yours?”



McConaughey: “Both. Tears fell as well, and then it ended up being an absolutely wonderful, cathartic time.”



Matthew McConaughey discussed how he and his late father share a strong underdog mentality:



“You know, one thing my dad always – and I've got this, and my brothers have it, too – we love to take up for the underdog. We really, really love the Underdog, and actually, we love being the underdog.”



“I consistently put myself, even if it’s a mental trick, in a position to feel like I'm an underdog, even when I'm flying high and things couldn't seem to be better. And I've found it’s served me, and served my satisfaction, very well. I think I feel like I have done better work, better relationships, always feel like you’ve got to keep cultivating your relations, got to keep working… never get complacent with yourself, or with others, or with your work. Dad had a lot of that, and actually, he was more of an underdog for longer.”