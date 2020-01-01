Awkwafina and Sandra Oh to star as sisters in new Netflix comedy

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh have signed up to play sisters in a new Netflix comedy.

The untitled movie, which will also be produced by Will Ferrell, will see the duo play siblings as they try to repair their dysfunctional relationship, according to Deadline.

Jen D’Angelo, who has written the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel, will pen the script and serve as producer alongside Awkwafina, Oh, Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Itay Reiss, and Maggie Haskins.

The comedy will follow a lonely reclusive woman who has her life disrupted when her unreliable sister arrives in town and vows to repair their broken relationship if she agrees to help fulfil her lifelong dream: to be a contestant on her favourite TV game show.

"So excited for this," the Crazy Rich Asians star wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of an article confirming the news.

"Awkwafina & Sandra Oh in a comedy together? Literally a dream come true," a post on Netflix's Twitter page read, as the streaming giant announced the news.

Awkwafina has had a busy year so far, as she recently finished filming the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and is reportedly set to voice seagull Scuttle in the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid.

Killing Eve star Oh, who won a Golden Globe for her role in the hit drama thriller series, has also teamed up with Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for six-part comedy-drama The Chair for Netflix.