Jeff Bridges 'appreciating mortality' after cancer diagnosis

Jeff Bridges says he is "appreciating my mortality", since being diagnosed with lymphoma.



The Oscar-winning actor went public with his cancer battle earlier this month and shared an update with fans on his Twitter page on Thursday. Posting a picture of himself wearing a hospital gown while hooked up to an IV, the 70-year-old star thanked his followers for showing such great support.



"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness and gratitude & good old fashion love, & lots of it comin’ my way, & man, I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!" he wrote in a message to accompany the photo.



"This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence. I’m realising if I have s**t to share, now’s the time."



The Big Lebowski star concluded his post by sharing several things he wanted to shine a light on, encouraging people to "take care of our trees", and reminding fans to vote in the upcoming U.S presidential elections because "we are all in this together".



When Jeff announced his cancer diagnosis a few weeks ago, he thanked the team of doctors who were helping with his treatment and said the prognosis was “good”.