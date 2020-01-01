NEWS Matthew McConaughey jokes about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's 'palpable' chemistry during table read Newsdesk Share with :





Matthew McConaughey has joked that the sexual chemistry between exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston was "palpable" during a recent live-streamed table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.



The star-studded event, streamed on 17 September, hit headlines mainly because of former couple Brad and Jennifer's involvement. And reflecting on starring alongside the pair in the table read, on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, Matthew laughed about the stories that emerged after the livestream.



"Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, it was so palpable," Matthew joked, laughing. "No, it was - I noticed that after - that's what a lot of the topics were about that, or about them.



"No, I actually didn't notice anything through the screen, but that made for a good topic the next day."



Speaking previously about organising the table read, which benefitted Sean Penn's CORE (Community Organised Relief Effort), actor Dane Cook told Entertainment Tonight that reuniting the former couple wasn't intentional. But he added that he understands why people are so interested in their current friendship.



"They're fascinating people, and also because of the level of talent and philanthropy, when you have fascinating figures like that, of course you want to see them together," he said. "That's the magic, right? You want to see that spark."