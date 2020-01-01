Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway reuniting for psychological thriller

Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway are reuniting for the psychological thriller Mothers' Instinct.

The actresses both featured in Christopher Nolan's 2014 sci-fi epic Interstellar, but didn't share any scenes together, and now they are teaming up once again to play 1960s housewives whose relationship takes a dark turn in the movie adaptation of Barbara Abel's 2012 novel, Derriere La Haine.

The movie is the English-language remake of the 2018 critically-acclaimed Belgian movie Duelles, which was directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse, who will also helm the new version.

According to Deadline, the thriller will follow best friends and neighbours Alice and Celine - to be played by Chastain and Hathaway, respectively - who both live an idyllic traditional lifestyle with manicured lawns, successful husbands and sons of the same age. Their lives are turned upside down after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond and a psychological battle of wills begins as the maternal instinct reveals its darker side.

"It takes actors of Jessica and Anne's calibre to communicate the intricacy of these two roles," said Masset-Depasse in a statement. "The relationship between a mother and child is the most powerful connection between two human beings. When this bond is severed, it calls into question conventional morality and even sanity. In the behind-closed-doors atmosphere of 1960s America, Mothers' Instinct becomes a terrifying, high-pressure powder keg."

Chastain will also produce the movie with Kelly Carmichael for their Freckle Films banner, alongside Paul Nelson and Jacques-Henri Bronckart, while Sarah Conradt is adapting the English-language script.

Chastain, an Oscar nominee, has multiple projects in the pipeline, including star-studded all-female action film The 355 and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in which she'll portray televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Hathaway, an Oscar winner, can currently be seen as the Grand High Witch in the latest adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches.