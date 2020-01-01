Florence Pugh 'wasn't majorly upset' by Black Widow delay

Florence Pugh "wasn't majorly upset" when the release of Black Widow was delayed.

The British actress plays Russian assassin Yelena Belova in the hotly-anticipated movie, opposite Scarlett Johansson, who is reprising her role as the fan-favourite hero Natasha Romanoff, and franchise newcomers David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

The blockbuster was due to be released in May, but was postponed to November due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and was delayed once again when Marvel and Disney bosses decided to have Black Widow hit cinemas in May next year.

Despite fans being disappointed with the news, Florence said she had a feeling something was about to happen, and received a call from Marvel boss Kevin Feige after getting off a flight from London to Los Angeles.

“It seemed to me all the fun of summer, and everybody being outside and finally having some relaxed rules, caught up with everyone, obviously, because of the virus," she told Marie Claire magazine. "I’m sad that people don’t get to watch it for another half year, but I wasn’t majorly upset because it’s important to look after people right now.”

Meanwhile, Scarlett was enjoying her at-home cocktail hour when Feige called her with the bad news, but while she felt deflated, she understood the reasoning behind the decision to delay.

"We’re all eager to get the movie out, but more important than anything, everybody wants the experience to feel safe, to have people be able to really feel confident about sitting in an enclosed theatre," she explained.

Black Widow is set to be released in May 2021.