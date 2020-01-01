NEWS Jodie Comer loved her practical Free Guy outfit Newsdesk Share with :





Jodie Comer loved that her character in Free Guy wears a practical outfit.



In Shawn Levy’s upcoming action-comedy, Ryan Reynolds plays a bank teller called Guy who realises he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. He tries to save the game before it gets shuts down, with the help of Comer’s Molotov Girl, the avatar of a gamer named Milly.

Molotov Girl wears an outfit featuring knee-pads, fingerless leather gloves, boots, glasses, and easily access

ible weapon holsters, and the Killing Eve actress was thrilled that she was able to pull off stunts wearing such practical clothing.



“I love that this twenty something girl has created an avatar for a video game and it’s not, like, a man’s idea of what she should look like,” she told Empire magazine. “Milly created it, and it’s practical. Of course, it’s practical!



“I remember when we were still filming and the stunt guys were asking me, ‘Are you in heels for this stunt?’ and I was like, ‘No! She’s in practical, flat boots, just like she should be.’”



Ryan, who also produced the movie, added that Molotov Girl’s look was partially inspired by Bonnie Parker from the infamous duo Bonnie & Clyde.



“At first the character was written as this kind of punk-rock, nondescript sort of goth character and it just felt so dated,” he said. “So in order to make the character less dated, we… well, we went even further back and based her on Bonnie Parker. She had an iconic look, very practical, very chic.”



Free Guy is currently expected to hit cinemas in December.