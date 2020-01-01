Bella Heathcote: ‘Relic didn’t feel like Natalie Erika James’ first feature film’

Bella Heathcote has insisted that her new horror movie Relic didn’t feel like Natalie Erika James’ directorial debut.

The Dark Shadows actress stars alongside Emily Mortimer and Robyn Niven in the horror, which tells the story of a daughter, mother and grandmother who are haunted by a manifestation of dementia that consumes their family's home.

In an exclusive interview with Cover Media, Bella admitted that she wasn’t sure if Natalie would be able to command the cast and crew on set but she was proven wrong once filming got underway.

“It definitely didn’t feel like it was her first feature when we were on set,” she shared. “When I met her, I thought, ‘Oh God, she’s too nice, she’s too softly spoken’, I thought she was just going to get eaten alive and I couldn’t have been more wrong. She was fantastic and actually taught me that a director doesn’t need to be dictator – not that they all are, that’s a terrible generalisation – she was incredible.”

She praised Natalie for making their performances better and for offering up specific instructions so everyone knew exactly what she wanted from a take.

“(Robyn) was very quick to admit that Natalie was fantastic. When Natalie would give her a note, she kind of arc up, and then she’d do the note and then she’d be like, ‘Oh God, she was right,’” she recalled. “I would just watch her give directions to the actors, to the other two women who were incredible, and would make them even better, and she was so exacting and specific, I knew exactly what she wanted and the way she wanted things to look.

“There was no part of me that ever thought I was in the hands of a newbie… I’m going to be begging her for work for the next 40 years.”

Relic is in U.K. cinemas now.