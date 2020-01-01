Chrissy Teigen lifts spirits with Halloween celebrations after miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen lifted her spirits following her heartbreaking miscarriage by taking part in a series of pranks and other festivities for Halloween on Friday.

The supermodel and her husband John Legend lost their third child at the end of September, and both decided to set the tragedy aside for a day to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Chrissy baked some treats and played tricks on family and friends, sharing one image online of her private nurse dressed up as a masked Medieval plague doctor to treat her.

"Made my nurse dress like a medieval plague doctor," Chrissy captioned the photo, before sharing another Instagram image of her mom dressed up as a hippie while sitting at the dining table with the nurse in plague costume by her side.

"I cannot handle lmao (laughing my a** off)," she wrote under the second picture.

The model and TV personality, who has largely been absent from social media following the devastating loss of her son Jack, also dressed up as Natalie Portman's character from the 2010 thriller Black Swan.

She shared a snap on social media showing her in the get up while bending down to kiss her All Of Me hitmaker husband, who was reclining on a sofa in a Spider-Man costume.