Sean Connery dies aged 90

Sean Connery has died at the age of 90.

The sad news was confirmed on Saturday by the Scottish actor's family in a statement to BBC News.

Connery was best known for his role as James Bond, and played the suave super spy in seven movies, including From Russia With Love, Goldfinger and Thunderball, before officially bowing out as 007 in 1971's Diamonds Are Forever.

The Hollywood icon's career spanned over seven decades, and he won an Academy Award in 1988, as well as a Golden Globe, for his role as Irish veteran police officer Jimmy Malone in The Untouchables, and scooped a BAFTA for his portrayal of a crime-solving monk in The Name of The Rose that same year.

The Scotsman famously played Harrison Ford's father in Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade in 1989, and went on to portray a Soviet Union submarine captain in 1990's The Hunt for Red October.

He continued with action roles later on in his career, teaming up with Nicolas Cage in the 1996 hit The Rock, and also played Allan Quatermain in the big-screen blockbuster The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2003, which also served as his last Hollywood role.

Connery, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000, retired from acting in 2005.

The beloved actor was married to actress Diane Cilento from 1962 to 1973. She died in 2011.

Connery is survived by his second wife, painter Micheline Roquebrune, whom he married in 1975, his son by Cilento, actor Jason Connery, and a grandson from Jason’s marriage to actress Mia Sara.