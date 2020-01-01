Mark Ruffalo thinks he doesn't deserve Hulk role

Mark Ruffalo thinks he doesn't deserve to be playing the Hulk.

The actor made his hotly-anticipated debut as the iconic green Marvel superhero in 2012's The Avengers, alongside Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, Chris Evans as Captain America, and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye.

And he's gone on to reprise his role as Bruce Banner and his angry alter-ego in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and last year's Avengers: Endgame.

Ruffalo has confessed that he has to remember how lucky he is to be playing the character, especially while waiting around as huge blockbuster scenes are prepared on set.

"Every time I’m whining like, 'God damn, how long are we waiting for the set up?' I’m like, 'Hey, remember you’re not even supposed to be here,'" he told Variety.

"Right. I just remember to be grateful because I still can’t believe it. I still keep thinking, 'They’re going to throw me out of the club. I never belonged here in the first place and they’re all going to find out," Ruffalo quipped.

Elsewhere in the interview, he revealed that his wife Sunrise helped him to aim high when it came to his Hollywood ambitions, as he only dreamed of being on stage in a theatre.

"We had this little theatre and that was my dream come true. We were doing, like, 10 plays a year on Santa Monica Boulevard. I was bartending, but as sh***y as the day could be, when I walked in the theatre, I was in heaven," the Spotlight star recalled. "It’s when I met Sunrise, and she was like, 'I think you might be shooting a little bit low. I think you can probably expand what you think you’re capable of.'"