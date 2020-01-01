Octavia Spencer disappointed by dream Stonehenge visit

Octavia Spencer was left disappointed when she fulfilled a lifelong dream by visiting prehistoric English landmark Stonehenge.

The actress filmed The Witches in the U.K. last year, and took time out to visit the site in Wilshire during her trip.

However, when she arrived at the famous stone circle, which was built by neolithic Brits more than 4,000 years ago, she was disappointed by its size.

Asked by U.K. chat show host Graham Norton about her visit to Stonehenge, Octavia revealed: "I had always dreamt of going to see it - it was on my bucket list, but when I got there, I just thought the stones would be taller!"

She was full of praise for the rest of the country though, saying: "The English countryside is beautiful and there are a lot of places and farms that feel like Alabama where the film is set - they did an amazing job."

The Witches is out on HBO Max now.