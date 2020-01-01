Daniel Craig leads tributes to Sean Connery

Daniel Craig is leading tributes to late James Bond star Sean Connery following the actor's death at the age of 90 on Saturday.

The current 007 has released a statement, calling Scottish star Connery, who brought the super spy to the big screen, "one of the true greats of cinema".

"Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more," Craig writes. "He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster.

"He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course."

Connery was the original star of the James Bond film franchise, playing the suave agent in 1962 movie Dr. No, and went on to star in seven 007 films.

Sam Neill, who starred in The Hunt For Red October alongside Sean, added: "Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power - that was utterly unique to Sean. RIP that great man, that great actor."

There have also been tributes from Elizabeth Hurley, Star Trek's George Takei, Antonio Banderas, and Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who released a statement that reads: "We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond, whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words - 'The name's Bond... James Bond' - he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.

"He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."