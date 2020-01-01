Whoopi Goldberg perplexed by Kanye West hologram gift for Kim Kardashian

Whoopi Goldberg is confused by the hologram Kanye West gifted his wife Kim Kardashian for her 40th birthday.

The rapper commissioned digital experts to create a moving and talking image of the late Robert Kardashian, and presented to his wife when she hit the milestone on 21 October.

"The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family," Robert's hologram said, adding, "You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West. Keep doing what you're doing, Kimberly, you are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you, and I'm always with you."

Kim gushed about the odd gift while sharing it with her social media followers on Thursday, but it left Whoopi scratching her head.

"I was with it until he started talking about Kanye and I was like, 'Wait, whose birthday present is this?'," she said on U.S. TV show The View on Friday. "You know what... it took me a second because I don't mind it; I would like to leave something where I can say nice things to my great (grandkids). I know it was a joke when he said and 'you married the greatest, greatest guy' or whatever he said, but I just thought he should have left it about her, since it was her birthday."

Kim called the gift "a special surprise from heaven", adding: "It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime."