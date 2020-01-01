Spike Lee slams Jared Kushner over controversial comments about Black Americans

Spike Lee has hit out at Jared Kushner over comments he made regarding Black Americans "complaining about" Donald Trump.

Speaking to Fox & Friends, Kushner, a Senior Advisor to Trump, who is also his father-in-law, insisted that the incumbent POTUS' "policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about".

"But he can't want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful," he stated.

Lee subsequently slammed Kushner for implying that "Black people don't want to succeed".

Reflecting on the comments on Friday's instalment of SiriusXM's The Joe Madison Show, the filmmaker fumed: "I am so tired of white folks telling us what we need to do. How could this guy, how could this punk a*s, say what Black folks need to do? It's like there weren't 400 years of slavery, systematic racism."

Lee continued: "We want everything that all Americans want, but this thing has been set up so we can't get there. And that's what this election is about."

He then added: "So, for this guy to say that Black people, that we don't want to succeed? Hey, let him come to Brooklyn talking that. Let him come to Harlem talking that mess."

Calling Kushner a "punk" Lee expressed scepticism about the advisor's motives.

"They're trying to keep, you know, take our eyes off the prize... we built this country! So, what the hell is he talking about? We don't want to succeed!? He's nuts!" he vented.