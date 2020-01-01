Kim Kardashian transformed mansion into giant spider's web for Halloween

Kim Kardashian went all out with the Halloween decorations at home this year, transforming her mansion into a massive spider's web.

The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram Reels to show off her house, which featured a giant spider on top.

"So since Halloween was canceled and there's no trick-or-treating or parties, I wanted my house to be really festive for the kids so we... it's actually kind of my biggest nightmare to have a huge tarantula in my house," she said while walking into the property in the video.

"But wait until you see inside," she continued as she offered a guided tour.

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a different Halloween look - she and her best friend Jonathan Cheban channelled Tiger King stars Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic while her young kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm dressed up as tigers.

Kim also dressed up a red alien for half-sister Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party, for which the hostess recreated Pamela Anderson's character from the 1996 film Barb Wire.

Her sister Kylie and her daughter Stormi transformed into Minions from the Despicable Me franchise. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, who were guests at the party, arrived as a cowboy and a nurse.