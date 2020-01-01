Pierce Brosnan pays respect to 'my greatest James Bond' after learning of Sean Connery's death

Pierce Brosnan has added his tribute to movie legend Sir Sean Connery, calling the Scottish star "my greatest James Bond".

The 90-year-old died in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas and Brosnan, who portrayed 007 in four movies between 1995 and 2002, has joined fellow Bond Daniel Craig among those paying their respects.

Posting a black and white image of Connery on Instagram, Pierce wrote: "Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendour that will live on forever."

He went on: "You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role."

The heartfelt caption concluded: "You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. Your were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace."

Current Bond Craig was among the first to offer up his thoughts about the man who originated 007 in the long-running film franchise back in 1962, sharing a statement via the Bond films' official Twitter page.

It read: "It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster."

Representatives for another late James Bond star, Roger Moore, also released a statement, which read: "How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP."

Connery's death was announced on Saturday.