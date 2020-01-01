Megan Fox attacks ex for posting Halloween photo of youngest son on Instagram

Megan Fox has taken aim at her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, for posting a Halloween costume snap featuring the former couple's four-year-old son, Journey, on Instagram.

The Transformers star posted a comment on Green's account on Sunday, asking him why he felt the need to upload the shot including Journey.

Fox, who is now dating rap-rocker and actor Machine Gun Kelly, wrote: "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday and yet notice how absent they are from my social media."

The actress then went on the attack, stating: "I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram."

Continuing her tirade, Fox called Green out for trying to control public perception using the snaps, fuming: "You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations, you truly are a remarkable human!"

She concluded: "Why do you need the Internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

The actor has since deleted the photo.

Green and Fox reportedly split late last year and she has since moved on with Kelly, real name Colson Baker, after they met on the set of new movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.