Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver to star in women’s rights drama Call Jane

A powerhouse cast has been announced for Call Jane, an upcoming historical drama set to be directed by Carol writer Phyllis Nagy.

A reflective take on women's reproductive rights, the film will star Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara and Rupert Friend, according to Deadline.

Elisabeth Moss and Susan Sarandon were originally attached to the project but had to drop out due to schedule clashes.

Call Jane will tell the story of Joy, played by Banks, a housewife in the 1960s who finds herself in a predicament when she unexpectedly falls pregnant and becomes involved in an underground abortion movement.

Nagy said the timing of the movie, currently in pre-production, could not be better.

“Call Jane was made for these times," she shared in a statement.

"I have never felt more passionately that our culture is ready to embrace its call for decency, for community, for good will and humour in all things – and above all, its call for necessary change,” she stated.

Robbie Brenner, the film's producer, who is best known for her work on 2013's award-winning Dallas Buyers Club, added: “As a woman and a mother of two girls, I feel like the time is now and the moment essential to bring a film like Call Jane into the world."

She went on: "With such cultural uncertainty and when so many of our rights as women are under siege, I know that telling this important story couldn’t be more timely or necessary, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with such an extraordinary group of creative and strong women at the helm.”