Ethan Hawke teaming up with daughter Maya Hawke for new Beatles film

Ethan Hawke is teaming up with his daughter Maya Hawke for a new Beatles-inspired movie.



The four-time Oscar nominee will unite onscreen with his 22-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Uma Thurman, for the upcoming romantic coming-of-age comedy Revolver, according to Variety.



Set in 1966, the film revolves around Maya's character, an Alaskan teenager named Jane who is obsessed by George Harrison. When a flight carrying The Beatles is forced to make an unexpected stop in the U.S. state, Jane devises a cunning plan to try and seduce the guitarist and lose her virginity to him.



Filmmaker Andrew Stanton, who previously helmed hugely successful Pixar flicks such as Finding Nemo, WALL-E, and Finding Dory, will direct, with Stranger Things writer Kate Trefry penning the script.



Maya is currently shooting the fourth season of the Netflix '80s horror series Stranger Things, alongside her brother Levon Thurman-Hawke, who was recently spotted on the set filming a scene with Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in the hit show.



Meanwhile Ethan, who split from Kill Bill star Uma in 2003, is filming historical Viking movie The Northman, and currently stars in, co-wrote, and executive produced the critically-acclaimed U.S. TV series The Good Lord Bird.



The 49-year-old also recently appeared in the biographical drama Tesla, while Maya appeared alongside Andrew Garfield, Johnny Knoxville, and Jason Schwartzman in Gia Coppola’s drama Mainstream, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival in September.