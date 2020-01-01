NEWS Johnny Depp loses libel action over Amber Heard 'wife beater' claims Newsdesk Share with :





Johnny Depp has lost his libel case over an article published in British tabloid The Sun that called him a "wife beater".



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued The Sun's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over the 2018 piece, which referenced claims his former wife Amber Heard made after filing for divorce in 2016.



Depp has always insisted he was not abusive towards Heard throughout their short-lived marriage but U.K. High Court judge Mr Justice Nicol ruled in The Sun's favour on Monday, after a 16-day trial in July.



In his ruling, the judge said the actor had "proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel" but NGN showed the story they published "was substantially true".



Following the ruling, a spokesman for The Sun said: "The Sun has stood up and campaigned for the victims of domestic abuse for over 20 years. Domestic abuse victims must never be silenced and we thank the judge for his careful consideration and thank Amber Heard for her courage in giving evidence to the court."



A lawyer for the Aquaman actress said the "decision and judgement are not a surprise". His lawyers are yet to comment on the matter.



During the trial, the court heard evidence from both stars, as well as friends, relatives and several former and current employees.



Depp was in the witness box for five days, during which time he was questioned about his Hollywood lifestyle, his use of drink and drugs, and his associations with celebrity pals including Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and Elton John.



The 57-year-old actor is also suing Heard, 34, for $50 million (£38.7 million) in the U.S. over a Washington Post opinion piece she penned in 2018 that he claims imply he was violent towards her.