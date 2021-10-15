Jamie Lee Curtis calls Halloween Kills 'a masterpiece'

Jamie Lee Curtis has called her latest Halloween instalment, Halloween Kills, a "masterpiece".

The 61-year-old actress is set to reprise her role as the beleaguered Laurie Strode in the upcoming horror, which serves as a sequel to 2018's Halloween, and is the 12th chapter in the saga.

The movie, which was due to be released this month but was delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, has been given the utmost praise by Curtis.

“It’s really, really, really intense. It’s a masterpiece," she told SiriusXM radio host Jess Cagle, before explaining that the film also reflects recent events in the U.S., such as the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, (is) what the movie is (about)," Jamie noted, as she confirmed that Halloween Kills explores the consequences of how tragedy can affect an "entire community".

"When you see it, it’s a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group.”

Halloween Kills, which was written by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green, who also serves as director, was due to be released on 16 October, but was delayed until 15 October 2021.

The follow-up, Halloween Ends, will be released in October 2022.