Anne Hathaway: 'Zoe Kravitz doesn't need my advice on playing Catwoman'

Anne Hathaway has insisted Zoe Kravitz doesn't need any advice from her about how play Catwoman.

The Big Little Lies actress is the latest star to portray Selina Kyle and her feline alter ego on film, with her following in the footsteps of Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Hathaway.

When asked if she had any advice for her Catwoman successor in an interview with Collider, Hathaway made reference to a recent shot of Kravitz filming the role in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

"You saw the picture of her coming down those stairs, right? Yeah, she doesn't need my advice," she initially replied before explaining that Kravitz should ignore any outside suggestions and just stay focused on her own interpretation.

"If I had any advice it would be literally don't listen to anybody because I think the only way to play that role is to give your version of it," she continued. "All of us had different directors and all of our interpretations were specific to the films that they were in... And all the Jokers were specific to each director they have, and so I don't think you can get too bogged down with the comparison. And especially when you're not the one doing it because your job is to give yours. And I'm so excited to see what she does with it. I thought she was a perfect choice."

Hathaway, who portrayed the character in Christopher Nolan's 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises, congratulated Kravitz on landing the role on Instagram last year.

"The biggest congrats to @zoeisabellakravitz on landing the role of a lifetime. Well, one life anyway...?? Enjoy the ride, Selina," she wrote in October 2019.

Pfeiffer and Berry have also shown their support for Kravitz, who stars alongside Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, and Paul Dano in the upcoming movie, which is set for release in March 2022.