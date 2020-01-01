Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi make romance Instagram official with snaps from Halloween shoot

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday, as the model shared snaps of herself and her beau dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla Presley for Halloween.

The 19-year-old beauty donned a lavender dress with her hair teased into a big beehive and her dramatic eye make-up adding to the overall Halloween look.

Meanwhile, The Kissing Booth star Jacob sported a pale blue suit with an unbuttoned white dress shirt, with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth and his hair styled into The King's famous quiff.

“Kaia had sent me the idea, as there was a specific photo of Priscilla and Elvis that they wanted to recreate,” Kaia‘s make-up artist Sam Visser told Vogue of the couple's looks.

Hairstylist Charlie Le Mindu added that the inspiration came from a picture of Priscilla driving her white Mercedes later in her relationship with Elvis.

Sharing the snaps, Kaia left them caption-less - opting only to tag Visser and Le Mindu.

But fans were quick to note that the shoot was the first time Kaia had shared pictures of herself and Australian star Jacob, 23, on her social media, after the pair were romantically linked several months ago.