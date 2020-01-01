NEWS Scott Derrickson is to direct 'Black Phone' Newsdesk Share with :





The 54-year-old filmmaker has been tapped to helm the horror movie based on Joe Hill's short story of the same name.



Derrickson will co-write the script with regular collaborator Robert Cargill and will star Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw. The movie has the backing of both Blumhouse Production and Universal Studios.



Hill's story sees a man locked in a basement that has been stained with the blood of half a dozen murdered children. The cellar also contains a long disconnected antique telephone that rings at night with calls from the dead.



Scott and Robert are serving as producers for Blumhouse alongside founder Jason Blum. Hill will also be involved as an executive producer on the project.



Derrickson previously directed the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick 'Doctor Strange' and had been set to oversee the sequel, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', before stepping away because of "creative differences" with the studio.



A Marvel statement previously said: "Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' due to creative differences.



"We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU."



Despite the creative dispute, Scott will remain as an executive producer on the project, which features Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role.



Derrickson was replaced behind the camera by Sam Raimi and expressed his support for the move when it was formally announced.



He wrote on Twitter: "I've worked with Sam Raimi.



"One of the nicest people I've known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend.



"What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange."