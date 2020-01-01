Kevin Costner: 'I'll be forever grateful to be linked to Sean Connery'

Kevin Costner has added his tribute to Sean Connery following the death of his The Untouchables co-star.

The late movie legend played Jim Malone to Costner's Elliot Ness in the 1987 Brian De Palma film and landed the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his efforts, and now the Dances With Wolves star is paying his respects, along with Connery's fellow former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan, and current 007 Daniel Craig.

"I, like the rest of the world, was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sean Connery," Costner stated on social media.

"Sean was a crafted actor who was enormously proud of his body of work, particularly his work on stage. And although he was a very no-nonsense person... he was incredibly inclusive with me professionally and personally," he went on.

"He was the biggest star that I ever worked with and I will be forever grateful to be linked with him on film. Sean Connery was a man's man who had an amazing career," Costner praised.

Connery's death, at 90, was announced by his family on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the late actor's Never Say Never Again Bond girl Valerie Leon has also fondly remembered Connery, revealing he was a true gentleman when they filmed their bed scene in the 1983 movie.

"We did share some fun times together, he was an incredible man," she told This Morning.

She added: "Sean made Bond and Bond made Sean. He was an extraordinary actor and went on to do lots of other parts. He was an extraordinary man, that's for sure."