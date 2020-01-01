Kris Jenner: 'Kendall's Halloween birthday party had strict testing protocols in place'

Kris Jenner has defended her daughter Kendall for hosting a star-studded Halloween birthday bash in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, insisting everyone was tested beforehand.

Kendall Jenner partied with around 100 guests at Harriet's Rooftop in Los Angeles on Saturday in celebration of her 25th birthday, with celebrity pals including The Weeknd, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, Paris Hilton, Winnie Harlow, and rappers Doja Cat, Quavo and Saweetie.

Kendall's sisters, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, and Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy Travis Scott, were also in attendance.

Despite a request on the invitation not to post any images from the bash on social media, guests couldn't resist but share pictures of their costumes, and the news of the big indoor gathering - with many not wearing face masks - sparked a fresh backlash online.

Discussing the controversy with media personality Andy Cohen on his Always Unpredictable show, family matriarch Kris explained: "At Kendall's (party) everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait a half an hour until the results were in."

Defending the arrangements, she went on: "We make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously so, you know, we do what we can."

She added: "We try to follow the rules and if people are commenting and they're being critical, I can't control that. I just can control how we behave and, you know, try to do the best we can."

The social media backlash came just days after Kim Kardashian sparked outrage as she revealed how she had marked her 40th birthday last month - by flying her nearest and dearest to a private island for a week-long celebration so they could "pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time".