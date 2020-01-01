Chrissy Teigen’s friends donate bags of blood in honour of late son

Chrissy Teigen's friends have donated seven bags of blood in honour of her and husband John Legend's late son, Jack.

The supermodel and Legend lost their third child at the end of September and, as they continue to grieve the miscarriage, the Bring the Funny star took to social media to share a touching tribute seven of her friends made in honour of their baby.

"I have the absolute best friends in the world. A small circle but if it were 50 times larger, I still wouldn’t feel the love I do every day," Chrissy captioned a clip, showing her pals at a blood donation drive.

"Seven bags donated for the seven used for Jack," she explained, adding: "Love you so much, @kimmiekyees."

Over the weekend, Chrissy revealed her new tattoo of the tot's name on her wrist, which she has added to the names of the couple's other children, Luna, four, and Miles, two.

Reflecting on Jack's passing in an essay she penned on Medium.com last month, Chrissy revealed the reasons she chose to openly share her loss, as well as images from the hospital with fans.

"It didn't make sense to (John) at the time, but I knew I needed to know of this moment forever... And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story," she admitted.