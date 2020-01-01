Sienna Miller: 'The more women stand up for themselves, the more self-worth they cultivate'

Sienna Miller has urged women to "practice the uncomfortable acts of standing up for (themselves)" in the ongoing battle against gender disparity.

The actress told Porter magazine she's "trying to be assertive" by "having difficult conversations and advocating for herself.

“The more you practice the uncomfortable acts of standing up for yourself, the more confidence and self-worth you cultivate,” she said.

“I’m pretty hardcore these days.... If you have to move location for filming – which men have to do, but more often than not their wives stay home with the kids – when you’re a single mother shooting, I have to bring my child, find a school, find childcare. Who pays for that?" she demanded.

Questioning: "Why would I not be more compensated as a result for having to uproot my entire family in order to work?" Miller pondered: "As a working mother, I can’t be away from my kid.”

The American Sniper star went on to explain how women are always relied on heavily for film promotions "in a way that men often aren’t" musing: "What you wear on a red carpet; how much press you have to do… They are going to get their money’s worth.”

That, in part, is why Miller is determined to stand her ground. She recalled late actor Chadwick Boseman forfeiting part of his 21 Bridges salary to cover the fee she had requested for the movie as a particularly "validating" moment.

“It’s about self-respect. An act of generosity like that is validating," she insisted.

Miller added: "And maybe I shouldn’t look for validation from my peers, but I do. For me, it’s about relearning how to stand up for yourself.”